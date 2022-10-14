With a new season almost upon us we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 40 rising sophomores (class of 2025).

These lists are always very difficult to do and we apologize to any one who missed the cut or feels they are ranked to low. It is based on college potential and what we have seen from them on the court over the past two years with a greater emphasis on the most recent play.

If needed you can use this as motivation and remember NJ Hoops will see you play many more times over the next three years.

The NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the College Coaches includes info on over 100 NJ sophs.

After presenting the top 40 we dive deep into the data.