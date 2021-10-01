NJHoops.com Top 40 Sophs Class of 2024 Breakdown

With the important July live evaluation period behind us we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 40 rising sophomores, the Class of 2024.

These lists are always very difficult to do and we apologize to any one who missed the cut or feels they are ranked to low. It is based on college potential and what we have seen from them on the court over the past two years with a greater emphasis on the most recent play.

If needed you can use this as motivation and remember NJ Hoops will see you play many more times over the next year and we will do a post summer story on additional players.

After completing our countdown we dig into the data.