NJHoops - NJHoops.com Top 20 HS Results & Rankings 2021 Season(Updated Daily)

NJHoops.com Top 20 HS Results & Rankings 2021 Season(Updated Daily)

The long anticipated, pandemic modified 2021 season is upon us. Once again this season we will update the game results daily and rankings almost every day..

DJ Wagner
DJ Wagner

1.Camden (1-0)

Shut down Cherry Hill West 94-42. 6 foot 3 So. DJ Wagner scored 24.

2. Roselle Catholic

3. St. Thomas Aquinas

4. Immaculate Conception

5. Bergen Catholic

6.Gill St Bernards

7. Trenton Catholic

8. Manasquan

9. Ranney

10. St. Peter's Prep

11. Rutgers Prep

12. Don Bosco

13. Elizabeth

14. Paul VI

15. St. Augustine's

16. Hudson Catholic

17. Seton Hall Prep

18. Camden Catholic

19. Colonia

20. Columbia

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

