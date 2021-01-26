NJHoops - NJHoops.com Top 20 HS Results & Rankings 2021 Season(Updated Daily)

NJHoops.com Top 20 HS Results & Rankings 2021 Season(Updated Daily)
The long anticipated, pandemic modified 2021 season is upon us. Once again this season we will update the game results daily and rankings almost every day..
1.Camden (1-0)
Shut down Cherry Hill West 94-42. 6 foot 3 So. DJ Wagner scored 24.
8. Manasquan
9. Ranney
10. St. Peter's Prep
11. Rutgers Prep
12. Don Bosco
13. Elizabeth
14. Paul VI
15. St. Augustine's
16. Hudson Catholic
17. Seton Hall Prep
18. Camden Catholic
19. Colonia
20. Columbia
