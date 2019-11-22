NJHoops.com Top 20 Frosh Countdown, Class of 2023, #'s 11-15
With practices for the NJ high schools about to get under way we move on to the freshmen in our annual countdown of the top players by class. We start our first look at the freshmen, the Class of 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news