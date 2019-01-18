NJHoops.com Takeaways Public vs Private Showcase
Sunday afternoon we up to St. Joseph's Montvale for the Public vs. Private Showcase.We saw four games an 6 north jersey teams including one ranked in NJHoops.com top 20.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news