NJHoops.com Takeaways Husky Classic
Wednesday afternoon December 26 we drove over to Matawan High School for the first round of the Husky Classic.We saw 8 central NJ teams from Monmouth, Middlesex and Union counties.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news