NJHoops.com Takeaways Holy Cross Coaches vs Cancer Showcase
Friday night we drove down to Holy Cross Academy in Delran for the Coaches vs Cancer Holy Cross Showcase.We saw all four games and six NJ high schools as well as one NJ postgrad program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news