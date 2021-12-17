NJHoops.com Sweet 16 rankings & results
The long anticipated, pandemic modified 2021-22 season is upon us. Once again this season we will update the game results daily and rankings almost every day. This is for NJSIAA schools only. Independent & Prep Schools have their own rankings and on Fridays in the Super Six we look at them together.
1. Camden 1-0
Edged #3 Roselle Catholic 67-64. 6 foot 3 Jr. Dajuan Wagner (NJ Hoops #1 Class of 2023) had 25.
2. Gill St. Bernards 7-4
3. Roselle Catholic 0-1
Lost to #1 Camden 67-64.
4. Bergen Catholic 7-1
7. St. Thomas Aquinas 1-0
Shut down Iselin Kennedy 94-16. 6 foot 4 Jr. Terrell Pitts (NJ Hoops #31 Class of 2023) scored 20.
8. Hudson Catholic 8-4
9. Rutgers Prep 6-4
10. Lenape 10-4
11. Seton Hall Prep 9-3
12. St. Joseph's Metuchen 11-4
13. Don Bosco 8-7
14. Red Bank Catholic 12-1
15. Depaul 7-8
16. Immaculate Conception 10-5
