 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Sweet 16 rankings & results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-17 18:08:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Sweet 16 rankings & results

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The long anticipated, pandemic modified 2021-22 season is upon us. Once again this season we will update the game results daily and rankings almost every day. This is for NJSIAA schools only. Independent & Prep Schools have their own rankings and on Fridays in the Super Six we look at them together.

Click on team name for NJHoops.com Season preview

1. Camden 1-0

Edged #3 Roselle Catholic 67-64. 6 foot 3 Jr. Dajuan Wagner (NJ Hoops #1 Class of 2023) had 25.

2. Gill St. Bernards 7-4

3. Roselle Catholic 0-1

Lost to #1 Camden 67-64.

4. Bergen Catholic 7-1

5. St. Peter's 10-1

6. Elizabeth 9-4

7. St. Thomas Aquinas 1-0

Shut down Iselin Kennedy 94-16. 6 foot 4 Jr. Terrell Pitts (NJ Hoops #31 Class of 2023) scored 20.

8. Hudson Catholic 8-4

9. Rutgers Prep 6-4

10. Lenape 10-4

11. Seton Hall Prep 9-3

12. St. Joseph's Metuchen 11-4

13. Don Bosco 8-7

14. Red Bank Catholic 12-1

15. Depaul 7-8

16. Immaculate Conception 10-5

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}