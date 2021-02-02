NJHoops - NJHoops.com Small College Report Card 2021, Week 10

NJHoops.com Small College Report Card 2021, Week 10
The ultimate goal for every college at every level is to make the post-season NCAA Tournament. The New Jersey Division II and III schools are battling to win their league, or get an at-large tournament bid, which has become scarce in recent years.
NJHoops.com will review and update the status of the small college schools with their results and standouts. Once again this season the Small College Report Card will be posted on Tuesdays.
This is the first report of the 2021 season and because of the pandemic its occurs at week 10 of the college season
DIVISION 2
BLOOMFIELD (2-0, 2-0 in CACC)
Trimmed Nyack 65-63. 6 foot 6 Sr. Richard Chapman (Robinson School - NJ Hoops #12 Postgrad Class of 2016) netted 16. Outscored Concordia 94-79. 6 foot 2 So. Abdallah Elsaleh (North Bergen - NJ Hoops #123 Class of 2019) had a career high 21 on 8-of-11 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
CALDWELL (0-1, 0-1 in CACC)
Lost to Dominican 75-62. 6 foot 7 Sr. Manley Dorme (Don Bosco Prep - NJ Hoops #56 Class of 2017) recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds
FELICIAN (0-0, 0-0 in CACC)
GEORGIAN COURT (0-2, 0-2 in CACC)
Fell to Domincan 76-68. 6 foot 3 Sr. Davon Floyd (Washington DC) scored 16.
DIVISION 3 NJAC
Last season's records
THE COLLEGE OF NJ (20-9, 14-4 in NJAC)
KEAN (6-19, 3-15 in NJAC)
MONTCLAIR STATE (11-14, 9-9 in NJAC)
NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY (14-14, 10-8 in NJAC)
RAMAPO (15-11, 11-7 in NJAC)
Not playing this season
RICHARD STOCKTON (18-9, 14-4 in NJAC)
ROWAN (15-12, 10-8 in NJAC)
Not playing this season
RUTGERS CAMDEN (7-18, 4-14 in NJAC)
RUTGERS NEWARK (18-13, 10-8 in NJAC)
WILLIAM PATERSON (9-16, 5-13 in NJAC)
OTHER NJ D-3 SCHOOLS
Last season's records
CENTENARY (18-10, 12-2 in CSAC)
COLLEGE OF ST. ELIZABETH (12-12, 6-8 in CSAC)
DREW (21-7, 11-3 in Landmark)
FDU FLORHAM (12-14, 7-7 in MAC Freedom)
STEVENS TECH (23-5, 12-2 in MAC Freedom)
