NJHoops.com Small College report 2024-25 Week 13

Former Paul VI and current Mercer CC star Torren Greene is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Jackson Liberty & current Albright star Phanique Dupree is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Pascack Hills and current Montclair State star Jacob Morales is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of Week
Former Piscataway & current SCSU star Antonio Chandler is the NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ
Caldwell's Melvin Evans is the NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week
Former Paul VI and current Mercer CC star Torren Greene is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Jackson Liberty & current Albright star Phanique Dupree is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Pascack Hills and current Montclair State star Jacob Morales is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of Week