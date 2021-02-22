NJHoops - NJHoops.com Small College Player of the Week, Week 13

NJHoops.com Small College Player of the Week, Week 13
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 15 through Sunday February 21.
It's week 13 of the season but due to the pandemic, the fourth week for the NJ small colleges.
This Player of the Week is for players who play at a NJ D-2 or D-3 school.
Isaiah Sparks
6 foot 4 So.
Bloomfield
Ewing
Robinson School
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2018
NJ Hoops #42 postgrad Class of 2019
Led the Bears to a pair of wins averaging 16 ppg and 4 rpg while shooting 75% from floor, 80% from three
NJHoops.com Small College Player of the Week, Week 12
NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 11
NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 10 2021
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches