NJHoops - NJHoops.com Small College Player of the Week from NJ Week 16

NJHoops.com Small College Player of the Week from NJ Week 16
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 1 through Sunday March 7.
It's week 16 of the season but due to the pandemic, but a newer one for the small colleges
This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for college
NJHOOPS.COM SMALL COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Ross Gang
6 foot 5 Jr.
Rochester
Millburn
NJ Hoops #89 Class of 2018
Led Rochester to a pair of wins averaging 14 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.5 apg while shooting 58% from floor and 83% from the line.
