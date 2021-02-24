 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Skyland Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule
NJHoops.com Skyland Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.

There are some leagues that are crowning champions.


SKYLAND BLUE

2020 Somerset County champions Rutgers Prep
An injury plagued top seeded seeded Gill St. Bernards will be challenged by Rutgers Prep but should emerge

Tues Mar 2

5th seeded Watchung Hills at 4th seeded Hunterdon Central

6th seeded Ridge at 3rd seeded Montgomery

7th seeded Franklin at 2nd seeded Rutgers Prep

Thurs Mar 4

Winner of Watchung Hills/Hunterdon Central at top seeded Gill St. Bernards

Winner of Ridge/Montgomery vs. winner of Franklin/Rutgers Prep

Sat. Mar 6

Championship


SKYLAND GOLD

Group 1 power Bound Brook is our selection

Tues Mar 2

8th seeded Bridgewater at top seeded Bound Brook

5th seeded Hillsborough at 4th seeded Bernards

6th seeded Voorhees at 3rd seeded Immaculata

7th seeded North Hunterdon at 2nd seeded Pingry

Thurs Mar 4

winner of Bridgewater/Bound Brook vs. winner of Hillsborough/Bernards

winner of Voorhees/Immaculata vs. winner of North Hunterdon/Pingry

Sat. Mar 6

Championship

SKYLAND SILVER

Somerville swith sharpshooting Kyle Rolon is our pick

Tues Mar 2

5th seeded North Plainfield at 4th seeded Manville

6th seeded South Hunterdon at 3rd seeded Warren Hills

7th seeded Belvidere at 2nd seeded Delaware Valley

Thurs Mar 4

winner of North Plainfield/Manville at top seeded Somerville

winner of South Hunterdon/Warren Hills vs. winner of Belvidere/Delaware Valley

Sat. Mar 6

Championship

