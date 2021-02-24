NJHoops - NJHoops.com Skyland Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule

NJHoops.com Skyland Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.
There are some leagues that are crowning champions.
SKYLAND BLUE
An injury plagued top seeded seeded Gill St. Bernards will be challenged by Rutgers Prep but should emerge
Tues Mar 2
5th seeded Watchung Hills at 4th seeded Hunterdon Central
6th seeded Ridge at 3rd seeded Montgomery
7th seeded Franklin at 2nd seeded Rutgers Prep
Thurs Mar 4
Winner of Watchung Hills/Hunterdon Central at top seeded Gill St. Bernards
Winner of Ridge/Montgomery vs. winner of Franklin/Rutgers Prep
Sat. Mar 6
Championship
SKYLAND GOLD
Group 1 power Bound Brook is our selection
Tues Mar 2
8th seeded Bridgewater at top seeded Bound Brook
5th seeded Hillsborough at 4th seeded Bernards
6th seeded Voorhees at 3rd seeded Immaculata
7th seeded North Hunterdon at 2nd seeded Pingry
Thurs Mar 4
winner of Bridgewater/Bound Brook vs. winner of Hillsborough/Bernards
winner of Voorhees/Immaculata vs. winner of North Hunterdon/Pingry
Sat. Mar 6
Championship
SKYLAND SILVER
Somerville swith sharpshooting Kyle Rolon is our pick
Tues Mar 2
5th seeded North Plainfield at 4th seeded Manville
6th seeded South Hunterdon at 3rd seeded Warren Hills
7th seeded Belvidere at 2nd seeded Delaware Valley
Thurs Mar 4
winner of North Plainfield/Manville at top seeded Somerville
winner of South Hunterdon/Warren Hills vs. winner of Belvidere/Delaware Valley
Sat. Mar 6
Championship
