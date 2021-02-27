NJHoops - NJHoops.com Shore Conference Tournament Seeds & Schedule

NJHoops.com Shore Conference Tournament Seeds & Schedule
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.
There are some leagues that are crowning champions.
SHORE CONFERENCE POD A
Mon Mar 1
8th seeded Neptune at top seeded Manasquan
5th seeded Red Bank Catholic at 4th seeded CBA
6th seeded Holmdel at 3rd seeded Marlboro
7th seeded Southern at 2nd seeded Ranney
Wed Mar 3
Winner of Neptune/Manasquan vs. winner of Red Bank Catholic/CBA
Winner of Holmdel/Marlboro vs. winner of Southern/Ranney
Fri. Mar 5
Championship
SHORE CONFERENCE POD B
Wall with Pat Lacey is our pick to overtake Manchester
Mon Mar 1
8th seeded Howell at top seeded Manchester
5th seeded Mater Dei at 4th seeded Rumson
6th seeded barnegat at 3rd seeded Toms River North
7th seeded Central at 2nd seeded Wall
Wed Mar 3
Winner of Howell /Manchester vs. winner of Mater Dei /Rumson
Winner of barnegat/Toms River North vs. winner of Central/Wall
Fri. Mar 5
Championship
SHORE CONFERENCE POD C
We look for St. John Vianney to beat Matawan in a rematch from a game this week
Mon Mar 1
8th seeded Donovan Catholic at top seeded Matawan
5th seeded Colts Neck at 4th seeded lacey
6th seeded Keyport at 3rd seeded Middletown North
7th seeded Jackson Liberty at 2nd St. John Vianney
Wed Mar 3
Winner of Donovan Catholic/Matawan vs. winner of Colts Nec/ lacey
Winner of Keyport/Middletown North vs. winner of jackson Liberty/St. John Vianney
Fri. Mar 5
Championship
SHORE CONFERENCE POD D
Red Bank with Junior Pat Murray is NJ Hoops pick to win
Mon Mar 1
8th seeded Freehold Boro at top seeded Red Bank
5th seeded Raritan at 4th seeded St. Rose
6th seeded Point Pleasant Boro at 3rd seeded Ocean
7th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded Manalapan
Wed Mar 3
Winner of Freehold Boro/Red Bank vs. winner of Rarita/St. Rose
Winner of Point Pleasant Boro/Ocean vs. winner of Monmouth/Manalapan
Fri. Mar 5
Championship
