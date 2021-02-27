 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Shore Conference Tournament Seeds & Schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 10:55:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Shore Conference Tournament Seeds & Schedule

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.

There are some leagues that are crowning champions.

SHORE CONFERENCE POD A

Mon Mar 1

8th seeded Neptune at top seeded Manasquan

5th seeded Red Bank Catholic at 4th seeded CBA

6th seeded Holmdel at 3rd seeded Marlboro

7th seeded Southern at 2nd seeded Ranney

Wed Mar 3

Winner of Neptune/Manasquan vs. winner of Red Bank Catholic/CBA

Winner of Holmdel/Marlboro vs. winner of Southern/Ranney

Fri. Mar 5

Championship

SHORE CONFERENCE POD B  

Wall with Pat Lacey is our pick to overtake Manchester

Mon Mar 1

8th seeded Howell at top seeded Manchester

5th seeded Mater Dei at 4th seeded Rumson

6th seeded barnegat at 3rd seeded Toms River North

7th seeded Central at 2nd seeded Wall

Wed Mar 3

Winner of Howell /Manchester vs. winner of Mater Dei /Rumson

Winner of barnegat/Toms River North vs. winner of Central/Wall

Fri. Mar 5

Championship

SHORE CONFERENCE POD C  

We look for St. John Vianney to beat Matawan in a rematch from a game this week

Mon Mar 1

8th seeded Donovan Catholic at top seeded Matawan

5th seeded Colts Neck at 4th seeded lacey

6th seeded Keyport at 3rd seeded Middletown North

7th seeded Jackson Liberty at 2nd St. John Vianney

Wed Mar 3

Winner of Donovan Catholic/Matawan vs. winner of Colts Nec/ lacey

Winner of Keyport/Middletown North vs. winner of jackson Liberty/St. John Vianney

Fri. Mar 5

Championship

SHORE CONFERENCE POD D  

Pat Murray
Pat Murray

Red Bank with Junior Pat Murray is NJ Hoops pick to win

Mon Mar 1

8th seeded Freehold Boro at top seeded Red Bank

5th seeded Raritan at 4th seeded St. Rose

6th seeded Point Pleasant Boro at 3rd seeded Ocean

7th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded Manalapan

Wed Mar 3

Winner of Freehold Boro/Red Bank vs. winner of Rarita/St. Rose

Winner of Point Pleasant Boro/Ocean vs. winner of Monmouth/Manalapan

Fri. Mar 5

Championship

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}