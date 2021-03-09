NJHoops - NJHoops.com Post-Season Tournament Picks - A Look Back

NJHoops.com Post-Season Tournament Picks - A Look Back
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments were cancelled this year.
There were some leagues that crowned champions. NJHoops.com picked all the winner before the tournaments. A look back at how we fared.
|League
|POD
|NJHoops.com Pick
|Champion
|
CVC
|
A
|
Nottingham
|
Nottingham
|
CVC
|
B
|
Hightstown
|
Hightstown
|
GMC
|
Karl Towns/Jay Williams
|
St. Thomas Aquinas
|
Colonia
|
GMC
|
Dave Wohl/Bo Henning
|
North Brunswick
|
North Brunswick
|
GMC
|
Taylor Family
|
Monroe
|
Monroe
|
GMC
|
Haley Family
|
Old Bridge
|
Metuchen
|
GMC
|
Jackson Family
|
Piscataway
|
South River
|
GMC
|
Dadika Family
|
Perth Amboy Tech
|
Perth Amboy Tech
|
GMC
|
Payne/Brokaw
|
Highland Park
|
Highland Park
|
NJAC
|
A
|
West Morris
|
West Morris
|
NJAC
|
B
|
Morristown Beard
|
Morristown Beard
|
NJAC
|
C
|
Morris Catholic
|
Morris Catholic
|
Shore
|
A
|
Manasquan
|
Manasquan
|
Shore
|
B
|
Wall
|
Wall
|
Shore
|
C
|
St John Vianney
|
Matawan
|
Shore
|
D
|
Red Bank
|
Freehold Boro
|
Skyland
|
Blue
|
Gill St Bernards
|
Watchung Hills
|
Skyland
|
Silver
|
Somerville
|
Delaware Valley
|
TriCounty
|
A
|
Timber Creek
|
Wildwood
|
Tri-County
|
B
|
Delsea
|
Delsea
|
Tri-County
|
C
|
Triton
|
Pitman
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches