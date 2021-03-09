 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Post-Season Tournament Picks - A Look Back
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 09:54:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Post-Season Tournament Picks - A Look Back

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments were cancelled this year.

There were some leagues that crowned champions. NJHoops.com picked all the winner before the tournaments. A look back at how we fared.

NJAC A Champion West Morris
NJAC A Champion West Morris
NJHoops.com 2021 League Tournaments
League POD NJHoops.com Pick Champion

CVC

A

Nottingham

Nottingham

CVC

B

Hightstown

Hightstown

GMC

Karl Towns/Jay Williams

St. Thomas Aquinas

Colonia

GMC

Dave Wohl/Bo Henning

North Brunswick

North Brunswick

GMC

Taylor Family

Monroe

Monroe

GMC

Haley Family

Old Bridge

Metuchen

GMC

Jackson Family

Piscataway

South River

GMC

Dadika Family

Perth Amboy Tech

Perth Amboy Tech

GMC

Payne/Brokaw

Highland Park

Highland Park

NJAC

A

West Morris

West Morris

NJAC

B

Morristown Beard

Morristown Beard

NJAC

C

Morris Catholic

Morris Catholic

Shore

A

Manasquan

Manasquan

Shore

B

Wall

Wall

Shore

C

St John Vianney

Matawan

Shore

D

Red Bank

Freehold Boro

Skyland

Blue

Gill St Bernards

Watchung Hills

Skyland

Silver

Somerville

Delaware Valley

TriCounty

A

Timber Creek

Wildwood

Tri-County

B

Delsea

Delsea

Tri-County

C

Triton

Pitman

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}