 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out of State Small College Player of the Week from NJ Week 12
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 13:35:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Out of State Small College Player of the Week from NJ Week 12

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 8 through Sunday February 14.

It's week 12 of the season but due to the pandemic, but a newer one for the small colleges

This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for college

Jesse Hafemeister

6 foot 4 Fr.

Catholic

Mendham

NJ Hoops #98 Class of 2020

Exploded for 30 points on 14-18 shooting with 8 rebounds in a win

NJHoops.com Small College Player of the Week from NJ Week 11

NJHoops.com Out of State Small College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 10

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}