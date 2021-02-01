NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out of State Small College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 10

NJHoops.com Out of State Small College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 10
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 25 through Sunday January 31.
It's week 10 of the season but due to the pandemic, but a newer one for the small colleges
This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for college
6 foot 5 R/S Jr.
Southern Nazarene
Notre Dame
Transfer from St. Peter's
NJ Hoops #24 Class of 2017
Averaged 14.3 ppg and 8 rpg in three games
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches