NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out Of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 9 2021

NJHoops.com Out Of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 9 2021
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 18 through Sunday January 24. There were no games played in the small colleges.
It's week 9 of the season but due to the pandemic, the first week of the Junior College Season.
This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for a junior college
Zarique Nutter
6 foot 6 Fr.
Clarendon TX JC
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #12 Class of 2020
Averaged 15.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 2.5 apg, 3 spg and 2.5 bpg in a pair of season opening wins. Shit 65% from the field and 71% from the line.
