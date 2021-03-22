 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 17
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 09:39:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 17

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 15 through Sunday March 21.

It's week 17 of the season but due to the pandemic, the eigth week of the Junior College Season.

This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for a junior college

Yazid Powell
Yazid Powell

Yazid Powell

6 foot 4 So.

Harcum JC

Olympus Prep

NJ Hoops #4 Postgrad Class of 2019

Led Harcum to 3 wins averaging 18.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.3 apg and 5 spg while shooting 68% from floor

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 15

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 14

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 13

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 12

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 11

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 10 2021

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 9 2021

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coachesNJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}