NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 17

NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 17
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 15 through Sunday March 21.
It's week 17 of the season but due to the pandemic, the eigth week of the Junior College Season.
This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for a junior college
Yazid Powell
6 foot 4 So.
Harcum JC
Olympus Prep
NJ Hoops #4 Postgrad Class of 2019
Led Harcum to 3 wins averaging 18.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.3 apg and 5 spg while shooting 68% from floor
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 15
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 14
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 13
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 12
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 11
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 10 2021
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 9 2021
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coachesNJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches