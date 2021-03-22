NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week, Week 17

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 15 through Sunday March 21.

It's week 17 of the season but due to the pandemic, the eigth week of the Junior College Season.

This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for a junior college