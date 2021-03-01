 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 14
NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Player of the Week from NJ Week 14

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 22 through Sunday February 28. There were no games played for the NJ Jucos.

It's week 14 of the season but due to the pandemic, the fifth week of the Junior College Season.

This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for a junior college

Lance-Amir Paul

5 foot 11

Timber Creek

Covenant College Prep

Frank Phillips JC

NJ Hoops #35 postgrad Class of 2018

Averaged 18.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 5 apg and 2.5 spg.

