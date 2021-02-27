NJHoops - NJHoops.com NWJAC Tournament Seeds & Schedule

NJHoops.com NWJAC Tournament Seeds & Schedule
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.
There are some leagues that are crowning champions.
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BRACKET A
Undefeated West Morris with Fairfield bound senior Christian Cevis is our pick
Thursday Mar 4
4th seeded Madison vs. top seeded West Morris
Sparta vs. Newton
Sat Mar 6
Championship
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BRACKET B
Morris Catholic with explosive guard Omarion Jett should emerge,
Tues Mar 2
Kittatinny at Hackettstown
Morris Catholic at Morris Knolls
Pequannock at Wallkill Valley
Jefferson at Mountain Lakes
Thur Mar 4
Winner of Hackettstown/Kittatinny vs. winner of Morris Catholic/Morris Knolls
Winner of Pequannock/Wallkill Valley vs. winner of Jefferson/Mountain Lakes winner of
Sat. Mar 6
Championship
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BRACKET C
Justin Axelrod lead Morristown-Beard
Tues Mar 2
Sussex Tech at Kinnelon
Whippany Park at Parsippany
Morris Tech at Vernon
North Warren at Mo-Beard
Thur Mar 4
Winner of Sussex Tech at Kinnelon vs. winner of Whippany Park/Parsippany
Winner of Morris Tech/Vernon vs. winner of North Warren/Mo-Beard
Sat. Mar 6
Championship
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches