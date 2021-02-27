 NJHoops - NJHoops.com NWJAC Tournament Seeds & Schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 10:36:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com NWJAC Tournament Seeds & Schedule

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments have been cancelled and/or modified.

There are some leagues that are crowning champions.

NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BRACKET A

Christian Cevis
Christian Cevis

Undefeated West Morris with Fairfield bound senior Christian Cevis is our pick

Thursday Mar 4

4th seeded Madison vs. top seeded West Morris

Sparta vs. Newton

Sat Mar 6

Championship

NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BRACKET B

Omarion Jett
Omarion Jett

Morris Catholic with explosive guard Omarion Jett should emerge,

Tues Mar 2

Kittatinny at Hackettstown

Morris Catholic at Morris Knolls

Pequannock at Wallkill Valley

Jefferson at Mountain Lakes

Thur Mar 4

Winner of Hackettstown/Kittatinny vs. winner of Morris Catholic/Morris Knolls

Winner of Pequannock/Wallkill Valley vs. winner of Jefferson/Mountain Lakes winner of

Sat. Mar 6

Championship

NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BRACKET C  

Justin Axelrod
Justin Axelrod

Justin Axelrod lead Morristown-Beard

Tues Mar 2

Sussex Tech at Kinnelon

Whippany Park at Parsippany

Morris Tech at Vernon

North Warren at Mo-Beard

Thur Mar 4

Winner of Sussex Tech at Kinnelon vs. winner of Whippany Park/Parsippany

Winner of Morris Tech/Vernon vs. winner of North Warren/Mo-Beard

Sat. Mar 6

Championship

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}