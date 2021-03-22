NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 17

NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 17
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 15 through Sunday March 21.
It's week 17 of the season but due to the pandemic, the seventh week for the NJ small colleges.
This Player of the Week is for players who play at a NJ D-2 or D-3 school
NJHOOPS.COM NJ SMALL COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kayton Darley
6 foot 3 Jr.
New Jersey City
North Bergen
NJ Hoops #99 Class of 2017
Check out the game-winning buzzer beater from Kayton Darley!!@NJCUniversity @d3hoops @NJACSports @ESPNAssignDesk @News12NJ @JJournalSports @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/7qutmGyWuk— NJCUGothicKnights (@NJCUAthletics) March 20, 2021
