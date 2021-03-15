 NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week Week 16
NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week Week 16

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 1 through Sunday March 7.

It's week 16 of the season but due to the pandemic, the seventh week for the NJ small colleges.

This Player of the Week is for players who play at a NJ D-2 or D-3 school

NJHOOPS.COM NJ SMALL COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

PJ Ringel
PJ Ringel
PJ Ringel
PJ Ringel

PJ Ringel

6 foot 1 Sr.

College of NJ

Marlboro

NJ Hoops #54 Class of 2017

Averaged 13.5 ppg, 9 rpg and 5.5 apg in two games. Shot 53% from floor and 78% from the line.



NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

{{ article.author_name }}