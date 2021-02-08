NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 11 2021

NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 11 2021
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February1 through Sunday February 7.
It's week 11 of the season but due to the pandemic, the second week for the NJ small colleges.
This Player of the Week is for players who play at a NJ D-2 or D-3 school.
Travis Jocelyn
6 foot 6 Sr.
College of NJ
Verona
NJ Hoops #82 Class of 2017
Leading the country in D-3 in scoring after two games averaging 31.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 1.5 apg and 2.5 spg. Shot 44% from the field, 42% from three and 75% from the line
