NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 10 2021

NJHoops.com NJ Small College Player of the Week, Week 10 2021
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 25 through Sunday January 31.
It's week 10 of the season but due to the pandemic, the first week for the NJ small colleges.
This Player of the Week is for players who play at a NJ D-2 or D-3 school.
Abdallah Elsaleh
6 foot 2 So.
Bloomfield
North Bergen
NJ Hoops #123 Class of 2019
Led the Bears to a pair of season opening wins, averaging 17.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 3 apg, while shooting 56% from floor and 100% from line.
