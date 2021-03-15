 NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week Week 16
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week Week 16

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 1 through Sunday March 7.

It's week 16 of the season but due to the pandemic, the sixtth week of the Junior College Season but only the second real week for the NJ Jucos.

This Player of the Week is for players at a NJ Junior College

Josh Cabezudo
6 foot 1 So.

Middlesex CC

Perth Amboy

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2018

Averaged 22 ppg and 6 rpg in two contests.


