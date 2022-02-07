NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 13
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 31 through Sunday February 6.
Josh Cabezudo
6 foot 1 So.
Middlesex CC
Perth Amboy
NJ Hoops Honorable mention Class of 2018
Led the Colts to 4 wins averaging 18.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 4 spg while shooting 56% from the field.
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 12
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 11
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 10
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 7
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 6
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 5
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 3
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 2
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week, Week 1 2021-22
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches