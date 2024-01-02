NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday January 1 2024
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.
On Monday January 1 there were only a handful of games played in the state.
The NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Monday
Myles Parker
6 foot 6 Jr.
Rutgers Prep
28 points, 4 treys in a 68-60 loss to Hudson Catholic
Mickell Taylor
5 foot 10 So.
Teaneck
23 points, 3 treys in a 84-70 win over Paterson Eastside
Nico Pena
6 foot 1 Sr.
St. Peter's Prep
23 points in a 73-46 win over Ramapo
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Sunday December 31 2023 1/1/24
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday December 30 2023 12/31/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday December 29 2023 12/30/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday December 28 2023 12/29/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Wednesday December 27 2023 12/28/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Tuesday December 26 2023 12/27/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday December 23 2023 12/24/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday December 22 2023 12/23/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday December 21 2023 12/22/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Wednesday December 20 2023 12/21/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Tuesday December 19 2023 12/20/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Monday December 18 2023 12/19/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Sunday December 17 2023 12/18/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday December 16 2023 12/17/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday December 15 2023 12/16/23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday December 14 2023 12/15/23
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches