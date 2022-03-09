 NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day March 8, Day 8 of State Tournament
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day March 8, Day 8 of State Tournament

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.

On Tuesday March 8 there were a few games around the state.

The NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day

David Luberoff
6 foot 9

Midland Park

29 points in a 60-38 loss to Paterson Charter


Brandon Dean
5 foot 10 Jr.

South Plainfield

24 points in a 56-52 loss to Colonia

John Celli
6 foot 1 Sr.

Tenafly

22 points in a 58-47 loss to Ramapo


NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

