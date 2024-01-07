NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday January 6 2024
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.
On Saturday January 6 there was a large slate of games played in the state.
The NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday
Quinn Gibson
6 foot 4 Jr.
Cherry Hill West
35 points, 1 trey in a 59-38 win over Haddon Heights
Steve Donahue
6 foot 4 Sr.
Montgomery
28 points, 2 treys in a 56-50 loss to Lenape
Matt Hodge
6 foot 8 Sr.
St. Rose
27 points in a 52-48 win over St. Benedict's
