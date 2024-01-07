Advertisement
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday January 6 2024

Jay Gomes
Publisher
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.

On Saturday January 6 there was a large slate of games played in the state.

The NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday

Quinn Gibson
Quinn Gibson
Quinn Gibson

6 foot 4 Jr.

Cherry Hill West

35 points, 1 trey in a 59-38 win over Haddon Heights

Steve Donahue
Steve Donahue

Steve Donahue

6 foot 4 Sr.

Montgomery

28 points, 2 treys in a 56-50 loss to Lenape

Matt Hodge

6 foot 8 Sr.

St. Rose

27 points in a 52-48 win over St. Benedict's

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

