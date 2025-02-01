NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday January 31, 2025

Jacob Morales moving from Rutgers to Montclair State is among the most impactful transfers dropping down levels
6 foot 4 Delran senior three sport star Dennis Vittese has made his college pick.
Elizabeth's Jayden Johnson had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday
Former Lenape & cuurent Stockton star EJ Matthews-Spratley is one of the NJ Hoopers on the Bevo Award Watch List
Ace Bailey powered Rutgers to a big win, Check out NJHoops.com Chances to Dance for all 8 NJ D-1 teams
Jacob Morales moving from Rutgers to Montclair State is among the most impactful transfers dropping down levels
6 foot 4 Delran senior three sport star Dennis Vittese has made his college pick.
Elizabeth's Jayden Johnson had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday