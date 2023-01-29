NJHoops.com NJ Hooper of the Day Saturday January 28 2023
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.
On Saturday January 28 there was a large slate of games around the state.
The NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day
Nick Amitie
6 foot 5 Jr.
Cranford
32 points in a 70-51 win over Johnson
TJ Robinson
6 foot 2 Jr.
Immaculate Conception
34 points in a 89-65 win over West Side
Noah Payne
6 foot 1 Sr.
Peddie
plans to move into class of 2024
31 points in a 80-64 win over Mercersburg Academy
NJHoops.com NJ Hooper of the Day Friday January 27 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday January 26 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Wednesday January 25 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Tuesday January 24 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday January 23 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Sunday January 22 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday January 21, 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Friday January 21 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday January 19 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday January 19 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Tuesday January 17 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday January 16 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Sunday January 15 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday January 14 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Friday January 13 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday January 12 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Wednesday January 11, 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Tuesday January 12 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday January 9, 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Sunday January 8 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday January 7 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Friday January 7 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday January 6 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Wednesday January 5 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Tuesday January 3 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday January 2 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Sunday January 1, 2023
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday December 31, 2022
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Friday December 30, 2022
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday December 29 2022
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Wednesday December 28
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Tuesday December 27
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday December 26, 2022
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Friday December 23 2022
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday December 22
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Wednesday December 21
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Tuesday December 20
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Monday December 19
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Sunday December 18
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Saturday December 17 2022-23
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Friday December 16
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day Thursday December 15
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches