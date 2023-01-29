News More News
NJHoops.com NJ Hooper of the Day Saturday January 28 2023

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.

On Saturday January 28 there was a large slate of games around the state.

The NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day

Nick Amitie
Nick Amitie

Nick Amitie

6 foot 5 Jr.

Cranford

32 points in a 70-51 win over Johnson

TJ Robinson
TJ Robinson

TJ Robinson

6 foot 2 Jr.

Immaculate Conception

34 points in a 89-65 win over West Side

Noah Payne
Noah Payne

Noah Payne

6 foot 1 Sr.

Peddie

plans to move into class of 2024

31 points in a 80-64 win over Mercersburg Academy

{{ article.author_name }}