NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week, Week 2 2021-22
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 15 through Sunday November 21.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Chris Labelle
6 foot 1 Grad
Centenary
Trenton Catholic
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2017
Averaged 32 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 6 rpg, 6.5 apg, Shot 47% and 87% from the line. Went to ft line 31 times in two games
