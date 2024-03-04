NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 17
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 26 through Sunday March 3
Ja'Zere Noel
6 foot 6 Sr.
Woodbury
NJ Hoops #31 Class of 2017
Olympus Prep
NJ Hoops #5 Postgrad Class of 2018
Rowan College Gloucester County
Jefferson
Lincoln
Rowan
Led Rowan to the Sweet 16 averaging 21 ppg, 9.5 rpg, while shooting 52%, 75% and 69%
