NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 17
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 28 through Sunday March 6.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
DJ Campbell
6 foot 3 Jr.
Stockton
Vineland
NJ Hoops #70 Class of 2019
Led Stockton to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament averaging 30.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.5 spg while shooting 47%, 38% and 71%
