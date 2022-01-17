NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 10
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 10 through Sunday January 16.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK, WEEK 10
Domenic Mignone
6 foot 1 Grad
William Paterson
Rutherford
NJ Hoops #100 Class of 2017
Averaged 21.5 ppg, 4 rpg while shooting 58% from floor and 76% from stripe
