In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 6 through Sunday January 12
Darnell Evans
6 foot So.
Our Saviour Lutheran NY
Caldwell
Led Caldwell to two wins, averaged 26 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 4.5 spg, 0.5 bpg while shooting 54%, 40% and 91%
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches