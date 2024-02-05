NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 13
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 28 through Sunday February 4
Jabri Fitzpatrick
6 foot 2 R/S Fr.
North Brunswick
NJ Hoops #75 Class of 2021
Patrick School National
NJ Hoops #15 Postgrad Class of 2022
Felician
Averaged 26 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3 apg and shot 59%, 36% and 60%
