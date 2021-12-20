NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 6
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 6 through Sunday December 12.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK, WEEK 6
Tyrek Battle-Holley
Bloomfield
Dickinson
Cuyahoga OH JC
NJ Hoops #113 class of 2018
NJ Hoops #7 out of state juco soph class of 2020
19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 7-15 and 4-4 from the line in a victory
