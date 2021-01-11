NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 7 2020-21

NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 7 2020-21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 4 through Sunday January 10. There were no games played in the small colleges.
6 foot 5 Sr.
Monmouth
Riverdale Baptist MD
Led the Hawks to a pair of wins averaging 21 ppg, 6 rpg and 1.5 apg. Shot 36% from three and 89% from the line (16-18)
