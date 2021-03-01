NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 14

NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 14
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 15 through Sunday February 21.
6 foot 4 Sr.
Rutgers
Proctor Academy
Registered 20 points, 5 rebound and 10 assists in a big win over Indiana. Shot 6-11 from three, 55%.
