NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 12

NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 12
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 8 through Sunday February 14.
5 foot 10 Sr.
NJIT
Berkmar GA
Averaged 24 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 2 spg as the Highlanders split 2 games. Shot 59% from floor and 56% from three
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 11
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 10 2021
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 9 2021
NJHoops.com D-1 NJ College Player of the Week, Week 8 2020-21
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 7 2020-21
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 6
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 5 2020-21
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 4 2020-21
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 3 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 2 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 1 2020-21
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches