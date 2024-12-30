NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 8

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 23 through Sunday December 29
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
6 foot 3 Grad
Piscataway
NJ Hoops #164 Class of 2019
Olympus Prep
NJ Hoops #16 Postgrad Class of 2020
Jefferson
Barba-Bey finds new college home 5/10/24
Went for 31 points, hitting 10-12 fg's, 8-9 treys and 3-3 fts in a loss to Boston College
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 7 12/23/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 6 12/16/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 5 12/9/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 4 12/2/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 3 11/25/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 1 11/11/24
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years