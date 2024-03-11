NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 18
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 4 through Sunday March 10
6 foot 6 Sr.
Lawrence Central IN
Louisville
Seton Hall
Led the Pirates to two wins averaging 23 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.5 apg while shooting 60%, 55% and 100%
