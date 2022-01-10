NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 9
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 3 through Sunday January 9.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK, WEEK 9
6 foot 5 Sr.
NJIT
William Dwyer HS FL
Indian River JC
Led the Highlanders to a pair of wins averaging 24.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.5 apg while shooting 46% from the floor and 77% from the line.
