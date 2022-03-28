 NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 20
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 20

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 15 through Sunday March 27.

KC Ndefo

6 foot 7 Sr.

St. Peter's

Lincoln NY

Led the Peacocks to the NCAA Elite 8. Averaged 7 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 apg, 3 bpg

