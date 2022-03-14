NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 18
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 7 through Sunday March 13.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
6 foot 7 Sr.
St. Peter's
Lincoln NY
Led the Peacocks to the MAAC Tournament championship and NCAA bid. Averaged 13.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 3.3 bpg while shooting 50% from field.
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 17
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 16
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 15
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 14
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 13
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 12
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 11
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 9
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 8
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 7
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 6
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 5
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 3
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week 2021-22 Week 2
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 Player of the Week 2021-22, Week 1
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches