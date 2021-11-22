 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 2 2021-22
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ, Week 2 2021-22

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 15 through Sunday November 21.

NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ     

Bendji Pierre
6 foot 8 Fr.

Indain River JC

Patrick School National

NJ Hoops #3 postgrad class of 2020

Exploded for 30.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg while shooting 67%, 44% and 71%

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

