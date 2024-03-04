NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 17
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 26 through Sunday March 3
Ziare Wells
6 foot 6
St. Benedict's
NJ Hoops #11 Class of 2021
Hillcrest Prep
NJ Hoops #4 out of state postgrad Class of 2022
Monroe JC
Averaged 22 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3 apg, 2 bpg while converting 63%, 33% and 75%
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 16 2/26/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 15 2/19/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 14 2/12/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 13 2/5/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 11 1/22/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 10 1/15/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 9 1/8/24
Week 8 - No Selection - Teams did not play
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 7 12/26/23
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 6 12/18/23
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 5 12/11/23
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2023-24 Week 4 12/4/23
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week Week 3 2023-24 11/27/23
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches